SC World War II vet celebrates 102nd birthday

Ralph Sullivan of Gaffney, S.C. was born in 1921 and served in World War II.
His advice for the next generation? “Be a better person in all respects,” he said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - It was quite the celebration for a South Carolina veteran as he rang in his 102nd birthday on Tuesday.

Ralph Sullivan, of Gaffney, S.C. was born in 1921 and served in World War II.

Through thick and thin, Sullivan never quit and on Tuesday, his family and friends gathered at the Brookdale Shelby senior living facility to help him ring in his special day. There were decorations and a birthday cake.

Sullivan’s journey to this moment hasn’t been easy. After serving in the war, he worked at a textile plant until early retirement due to colon cancer back in 1970.

Skip to 2013, when he was given just seven days to live. The Bronze star service member walked out of the hospital six days later, defying those odds.

Sullivan likes to spend his time watching Clemson football games and tending to his rose garden.

His advice for the next generation? “Be a better person in all respects,” he said.

