Private Collection shares anticipated fall trends

By Studio 3 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Even though it’s 90 degrees, fall is just around the corner. With a new season coming up, you might be on the hunt for some new clothes.

Private Collection has a ton of options for you to choose from. They sell gently worn clothing, shoes, purses, and jewelry. Owner Nicole Davis shares what she anticipates to be trending this fall.

LaKeisha Henson
LaKeisha Henson(Studio 3)

Blazers are back! Blazers are a perfect staple for that fall business look.

Tiara Leflore
Tiara Leflore(Studio 3)

A button-down top and a cute skirt make a great transition look. You can go from the office to a function with ease. Ankle booties are perfect for fall as well.

Samaria Williams
Samaria Williams(Studio 3)

Jeans are a great wardrobe staple, no matter the weather. Don’t be afraid to mix in a few patterns here and there.

To shop these pieces and so much more, check out their Instagram or visit them at 101 Village Blvd., Madison, Mississippi 39110.

