Pearl ‘Pirates’ High School drumline opens for Studio 3 debut

By Studio 3 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Not to be “Drum-Matic,” but Studio 3 is finally here!

Special thanks to the Pearl High School drumline for helping us debut our new show!

Director Matt Little and his students were fantastic and rocked the studio. Our own Branden Walker, a Pearl High School alumnus, joined the band for a one-time-only performance.

You can watch the Pirates every Friday night during football season.

