Front on the Way

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another pleasant start as we get out the door on this Tuesday morning, with temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. We will see one more above-average day as far as afternoon highs are concerned, and then see a nice drop in temps for the rest of the week.

A cold front will begin pushing its way through the area later today into tonight, and allow us to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday as the cooler air trickles in and pushes up what little moisture we have in the atmosphere. A slim chance for showers will exist through the weekend, but most places will continue to stay dry. Temperatures tomorrow through the weekend will be in the mid and upper 80s for highs and low to mid 60s for lows.

Two hurricanes exist in the Atlantic now: Lee and Margot. Neither will bring any impacts to us, but Lee is still expected to bring nasty surf and rip tides to the East Coast as it passes to the East. There is another disturbance with a good chance of development over the next week that we will continue to watch.

