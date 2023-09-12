Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: few showers, slightly cooler temperatures expected mid-week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A warm and relatively quiet afternoon is on tap for the area ahead of an approaching cold front to our north. High temperatures will run just above normal today in the lower to middle 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will gradually start to build in across the region during the day as the front sinks southward. A few showers along this front will be possible overnight with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Occasional and passing showers could potentially be around at times on Wednesday with the cold front draped across the area. Coverage likely won’t be widespread across central Mississippi, but parts of the area could see a little rain. This front will also knock temperatures down with highs expected to only make it to the middle and upper 80s under a mostly cloudy sky.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Forecast high temperatures look to trend slightly warmer by late week heading into the upcoming weekend to the upper 80s to near 90-degrees, which is near normal for mid-September. We could also see a few showers over the weekend, mainly on Saturday, but it will depend on the available moisture.

