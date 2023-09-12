Promote Your Business
Annual Kidney Walk returns in October

By Studio 3 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An important and fun event is coming back to the Metro in October. This annual event is run by the Mississippi Kidney Foundation and honors the memory of Michael Rubenstein — a beloved sportscaster right here at WLBT.

The Michael Rubenstein Memorial Kidney Walk will be on Saturday, October 21, at 9 a.m. at Tougaloo College.

Whether you intend to walk, run, or cheer on, this event brings together community members and organizations to raise awareness and support for those battling kidney disease.

During the walk, there will also be a picnic. The picnic encourages participants to connect and share their stories.

Also, there will be a health fair with booths throughout the event to encourage support for small business owners and health vendors.

For more information about the event or how you can support the Mississippi Kidney Foundation, you can visit their website.

