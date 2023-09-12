Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Aerosmith postpones shows after frontman Steven Tyler suffers vocal cord damage

Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform during night one of their "Peace Out:...
Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform during night one of their "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Aerosmith has postponed a half-dozen dates on their farewell tour because frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords during a performance, Tyler announced Monday.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” Tyler, 75, posted on Instagram. “I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

The band known for “Dream On,” “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion” began its “Peace Out” farewell tour on Sept. 2 with a tour-hour set in Philadelphia. Last Saturday’s show was held on New York’s Long Island.

The 40-date run was to include a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve with the final show originally scheduled for Jan. 26 in Montreal.

The new dates are Jan. 29 in Detroit; Feb. 14 in Chicago; Feb. 17 in Washington D.C., Feb. 21 in Toronto; Feb. 26 in Raleigh, North Carolina and Feb. 29 in Cleveland, according to the Instagram announcement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Pearl man charged with statutory rape, sexual battery
21-year-old Pearl man charged with statutory rape, sexual battery
Steve Hutton is interim director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Jackson (Source: WLBT)
Former Miss. Fair Commission director, convicted felon tapped to serve as interim parks director
Child dead after Jackson house fire
Suspect wanted after setting Mississippi bridge on fire
Family disputes cause of fire that killed 1 year old

Latest News

Investigators believe the 12-year-old boy jumped the fence to get into the waterpark, then...
Boy, 12, drowns after police say he jumped fence to get in waterpark
In this photo provided by the Libyan government, a car sits partly suspended in trees after...
Rescuers retrieve hundreds of bodies in eastern Libya as 10,000 reported missing in deadly floods
WLBT at 5a
FILE - The skyline is shown over properties in San Francisco, April 26, 2023. Some U.S. urban...
Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco areas gain people after correction of census errors
Death and injury counts continue to rise as rescue crews dig people out of rubble. (CNN, AFPTV,...
Survivors get help after Morocco's deadliest earthquake in decades