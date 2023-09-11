Promote Your Business
Writers Guild of America to protest ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

FILE - WGA is planning to protest "The Drew Barrymore Show."
(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Writers Guild of America is taking a stand against “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Production on Barrymore’s namesake television show will start soon.

On Sunday, Barrymore posted a message on Instagram saying she stands in “solidarity with the strike.” However, WGA says any sort of writing done on the show violates its strike rules and that they are protesting the move.

The guild, which has more than 11,000 members, went on strike May 2.

So far, there is no word on a possible end date to the strike.

