Things To Know Monday, September 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. LIVE: The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska

LIVE: The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska (WILX)

With tolling bells, personal tributes, and tears, Americans looked back Monday on 9/11 at anniversary observances that stretched from ground zero to small towns. People gathered at memorials, firehouses, city halls, campuses, and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. “For those of us who lost people on that day, that day is still happening. Everybody else moves on. And you find a way to go forward, but that day is always happening for you,” Edward Edelman said as he arrived at ground zero to honor his slain brother-in-law, Daniel McGinley.

2. Child dead after Jackson house fire

WLBT General Photo (WLBT)

A child is dead following a house fire in Jackson on Sunday. Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon says the incident happened at 2:17 a.m. on Clinton Circle. Investigators believe the fire was caused by a grill that was stored away after being used. This is an ongoing investigation.

3. JSU’s executive PH.D. program attracts underrepresented minority groups

You may know someone who has a Ph.D. in your family, at work, or in your community. According to the United Census Bureau, the number of Americans with a Ph.D. has more than doubled since 2000. That increase is also seen in the minority population, but there is still more work to be done.

