Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Suspect wanted after setting Mississippi bridge on fire

(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Carroll County bridge was set on fire on September 11.

A press release says the county’s emergency operations center received a call at 7:20 a.m. concerning a bridge fire.

Deputies and firemen responded to the incident on County Road 64 in the McCarley area behind Bailey Lake.

Even though the fire was extinguished, extensive damage was done to the bridge, a press release says.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire was arson.

“We will not stand for the destruction of county property. A fire can jeopardize the structural integrity of bridges, which can prevent access to residents by first responders during an emergency. This is not simply a vandalism problem. This could have put lives in danger,” Sheriff Walker said.

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist.

If you have any information, please contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 237-9283.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dead after Jackson house fire
Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium...
Security guard shot in head outside high school football game
Angela Freeman went missing on Sept. 10, 1993.
Family, friends remember Angela Freeman on 30th anniversary of her disappearance
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Jackson
Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson cuts a ribbon Saturday commemorating the 40th...
Ag museum announces plans at 40th anniversary celebration

Latest News

JSU's executive PH.D. program attracts underrepresented minortiy groups
WLBT at 5p
Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses
‘Love Lives On’: Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses
21-year-old Pearl man charged with statutory rape, sexual battery
21-year-old Pearl man charged with statutory rape, sexual battery