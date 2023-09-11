Suspect wanted after setting Mississippi bridge on fire

CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Carroll County bridge was set on fire on September 11.

A press release says the county’s emergency operations center received a call at 7:20 a.m. concerning a bridge fire.

Deputies and firemen responded to the incident on County Road 64 in the McCarley area behind Bailey Lake.

Even though the fire was extinguished, extensive damage was done to the bridge, a press release says.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire was arson.

“We will not stand for the destruction of county property. A fire can jeopardize the structural integrity of bridges, which can prevent access to residents by first responders during an emergency. This is not simply a vandalism problem. This could have put lives in danger,” Sheriff Walker said.

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist.

If you have any information, please contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 237-9283.

