Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Missing Jones Co. teen found safe

The sheriff’s department had reported Williamson, 17, missing after being last seen in...
The sheriff’s department had reported Williamson, 17, missing after being last seen in Ellisville on Tuesday, Aug. 29.(Photo provided by the Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager who was recently reported missing from Jones County has been found.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 17-year-old Jaden Gunner Williamson has been located and is safe.

The sheriff’s department had reported Williamson missing after being last seen in Ellisville on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Teen reported missing in Jones Co.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Pearl man charged with statutory rape, sexual battery
21-year-old Pearl man charged with statutory rape, sexual battery
Steve Hutton is interim director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Jackson (Source: WLBT)
Former Miss. Fair Commission director, convicted felon tapped to serve as interim parks director
Child dead after Jackson house fire
Family disputes cause of fire that killed 1 year old
Suspect wanted after setting Mississippi bridge on fire

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, September 12
Missing 50-year-old, Cynthia Freeze
City Watch issued for endangered 50-year-old woman being held for ransom, police say
Elise's Tuesday Forecast
Tamia Taylor search
‘We’re not giving up’: Young mother’s disappearance sparks search by friends and family