Missing Jones Co. teen found safe

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager who was recently reported missing from Jones County has been found.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 17-year-old Jaden Gunner Williamson has been located and is safe.

The sheriff’s department had reported Williamson missing after being last seen in Ellisville on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

