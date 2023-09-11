Missing Jones Co. teen found safe
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager who was recently reported missing from Jones County has been found.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 17-year-old Jaden Gunner Williamson has been located and is safe.
The sheriff’s department had reported Williamson missing after being last seen in Ellisville on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
