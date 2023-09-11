A Little Warmer to Start the Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a lovely start to the work week this morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s! Things will heat up a little more than yesterday this afternoon, with highs in the low to mid-90s and mostly sunny skies. A similar trend is in store for us on Tuesday.

Don’t worry though - the pleasant fall-like weather isn’t done with us yet! Tuesday night into Wednesday morning another cold front will bring cooler temperatures back to the forecast. Overnight lows will fall to the low to mid-60s and afternoon highs will range from the low to mid-80s! It’s almost sweater weather! Wednesday’s front will also bring a slightly elevated chance for rain, but it won’t be anything to write home about.

Next weekend’s conditions will remain the same. We will monitor the chance for any more rain but expect drought and fire danger to continue for now.

We are continuing to track Hurricane Lee and Tropical Storm Margot in the Atlantic. These will still miss us, but Lee will bring dangerous surf and rip currents to the eastern seaboard. There are two other systems to watch near the coast of Africa, but for now both have a very low chance of development.

