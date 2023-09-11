Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast:

Next 3 days
Next 3 days(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures reached 96 degrees Monday afternoon in Jackson.  We are now in the 3rd longest stretch of 90-degree days in Jackson recorded history.  Expect another day close to 90 Tuesday, before a cool front moves in Wednesday ending the streak and only giving us highs in the middle 80s.  After Wednesday, highs will be in the upper 80s for the rest of the week and a few showers are possible closer to this weekend.  Severe weather is unlikely this week and weekend.  Overnight and morning lows will be in the middle 60s.  The average high is 89 this time of year and the average low is 67.  The tropics remain very active in the Atlantic Ocean, but we have nothing threatening the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico at this time.  Lee is a major hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean but will not threaten our region at all.  Sunrise is 6:43am and the sunset is 7:11pm.

