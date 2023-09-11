First Alert Forecast: slight drop in temperatures expected by mid-week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: There will be plenty of sunshine to go around this afternoon as we kick off the new week with beautiful weather. High temperatures are forecast to top out in the lower and middle 90s, which is slightly above normal for this time of year. Fair weather conditions will prevail across the region into tonight as temperatures drop to the upper 60s under a mostly to partly clear sky.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be very similar heading into Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 90s. We will likely see a bit more clouds around ahead of an approaching cold front to our north and west. This is expected to bring changes to our weather for the rest of the work and school week.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A chance for passing showers will exist on Wednesday as the front drops southward overhead. High temperatures look to make it to the middle and upper 80s during the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. 80-degree weather is expected to continue for the rest of the week in the wake of the front, which is more seasonable for early/mid-September.

