Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: slight drop in temperatures expected by mid-week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: There will be plenty of sunshine to go around this afternoon as we kick off the new week with beautiful weather. High temperatures are forecast to top out in the lower and middle 90s, which is slightly above normal for this time of year. Fair weather conditions will prevail across the region into tonight as temperatures drop to the upper 60s under a mostly to partly clear sky.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be very similar heading into Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 90s. We will likely see a bit more clouds around ahead of an approaching cold front to our north and west. This is expected to bring changes to our weather for the rest of the work and school week.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A chance for passing showers will exist on Wednesday as the front drops southward overhead. High temperatures look to make it to the middle and upper 80s during the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. 80-degree weather is expected to continue for the rest of the week in the wake of the front, which is more seasonable for early/mid-September.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Peyton's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Most Read

Child dead after Jackson house fire
Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium...
Security guard shot in head outside high school football game
Angela Freeman went missing on Sept. 10, 1993.
Family, friends remember Angela Freeman on 30th anniversary of her disappearance
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Jackson
Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson cuts a ribbon Saturday commemorating the 40th...
Ag museum announces plans at 40th anniversary celebration

Latest News

Highs in the low to mid 90s today, but cooler weather is ahead.
A Little Warmer to Start the Week
Elise's Monday Morning Forecast
Ashley's Evening Forecast
Cooler temperatures are on the way
First Alert Forecast: Comfortable weather pattern sticks around to start off this week