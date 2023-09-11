Child dead after Jackson house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A child is dead following a house fire in Jackson on Sunday.

Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon says the incident happened at 2:17 a.m. on Clinton Circle.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by a grill that was stored away after being used.

This is an ongoing investigation.

