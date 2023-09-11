21-year-old Pearl man charged with statutory rape, sexual battery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Police have arrested a 21-year-old and charged him with sex crimes against a minor.

Nicholas P. Webb, 21, has been charged with two counts of sexual battery on a juvenile under 14-years-old and one count of statutory rape of a juvenile under 14-years-old.

Two other people were also charged with having knowledge of the crimes and not notifying authorities. Steven Wesley Webb, 53, and Stephanie Aultman Webb, 54, both from Pearl, with one count each of felonious child abuse. Their charges stem from having alleged knowledge of the crimes and not notifying authorities.

All three suspects were arrested on August 25, and transported to the Rankin County Detention Center.

This case will be presented to the Rankin County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

