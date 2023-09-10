First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mostly sunny sky will dominate the forecast over the next several days. No rain in the immediate future, so drought conditions continue to worsen. That also means no improvement in the State’s dangerous fire conditions. Burn bans remain in effect. Next rain chances will head our way mid-week. Though, don’t get your hopes up too high. We’ll remain at the lower end of probability, around 20 to 30 percent. What we can look forward to is the other impact of that possible rainmaker. And that is cooler weather. Below normal temperatures for this time of year, which should be 89 and 68. For several days our highs will be in the mid-80s. Morning lows will be in the lower 60s. Certainly something to look forward to. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Margot and Hurricane Lee remain on the maps, in the Atlantic. They will not impact the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Lee has the better chance to cause issues on the eastern seaboard of the United States, in the form of dangerous surf and rip currents.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.