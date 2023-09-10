Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast:

Cooler Temps on the Horizon!
WLBT SUNDAY AM WEATHER TODD ADAMS
WLBT SUNDAY AM WEATHER TODD ADAMS
By Todd Adams
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mostly sunny sky will dominate the forecast over the next several days. No rain in the immediate future, so drought conditions continue to worsen. That also means no improvement in the State’s dangerous fire conditions. Burn bans remain in effect. Next rain chances will head our way mid-week. Though, don’t get your hopes up too high. We’ll remain at the lower end of probability, around 20 to 30 percent. What we can look forward to is the other impact of that possible rainmaker. And that is cooler weather. Below normal temperatures for this time of year, which should be 89 and 68. For several days our highs will be in the mid-80s. Morning lows will be in the lower 60s. Certainly something to look forward to. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Margot and Hurricane Lee remain on the maps, in the Atlantic. They will not impact the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Lee has the better chance to cause issues on the eastern seaboard of the United States, in the form of dangerous surf and rip currents.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT SUNDAY AM WEATHER TODD ADAMS
WLBT at 6a - clipped version

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Jackson
Deanthony Smith, 26
Two arrested for armed robbery of Dollar General in Rankin County
The End Zone: Jackson Prep avoids late comeback scare, holds on to beat rivals JA
The End Zone: Jackson Prep avoids late comeback scare, holds on to beat rivals JA
Mishayla Jackson, 17
MBI issues missing child alert for Copiah County teen
Darius Deshaun Pettway, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile were each charged with one count of...
Teen charged with burglary writes apology letter to victim

Latest News

WLBT SUNDAY AM WEATHER TODD ADAMS
WLBT at 6a - clipped version
Cooler and drier air moves in
First Alert Forecast: Cool and drier air sticks around to start off next week
Ashley's Evening Forecast
Seasonal weather sticks around for the week
First Alert Forecast: Seasonal temperatures expected to continue this weekend