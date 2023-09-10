Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: Cool and drier air sticks around to start off next week

By Ashley Sivik
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Partly cloudy skies continue this evening as temperatures begin to cool off into the mid 80s for the rest of tonight. No rain is expected for the rest of tonight and cloud cover should decrease in the overnight hours. Temperatures should cool off into the mid 60s overnight.

Sunday: Sunday morning will be cool with temperatures in the mid 60s again and mostly clear skies. By mid-morning, things will start to warm up into the mid 80s and then by Sunday afternoon, temperatures heat up to the low 90s. Again, no rain is expected as dry conditions will remain prominent to round out the weekend. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s overnight and into Monday morning.

Extended forecast: Dry and less humid conditions will continue to start out next week with seasonal temperatures in the low 90s. By mid-week, another cold front is expected to move through, bringing us some elevated chances for rain and cool us off into the mid to upper 80s for the end of the week. Tracking the tropics, Hurricane Lee is still out in the Atlantic as a Category 3 hurricane. Current models show it staying out at sea but will cause dangerous rip currents and surfing conditions to the East coast of the United States even though it is not projected to make landfall at this time.

