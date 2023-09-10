First Alert Forecast: Comfortable weather pattern sticks around to start off this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will continue this evening as temperatures begin to cool off into the 70s tonight. It will start to feel a little like fall overnight and into the early morning hours for Monday as temperatures fall off into the mid 60s.

Monday: This quiet weather pattern continues to start off Monday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s by mid-morning. Highs are expected again to reach the low 90s but rain chances will be slim to none for Monday afternoon. Heading into the evening, temperatures will start to taper off into the 70s and then the upper 60s for the overnight hours.

Extended forecast: The start to the work week will be relatively nice with highs in the low 90s and overnight lows still in the middle to upper 60s. Drier and less humid air sticks around until around mid-week as another cold front moves through. This will bring us the chance for some showers and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for the end of this upcoming week. Taking a look at the tropics, Hurricane Lee is still a category 2 hurricane and continues moving though the Atlantic. While it still poses no threat to us here at home it will still have dangerous rip currents and surf conditions for those along the east coast. There are two other disturbances off the coast of Africa that we will continue to keep an eye on as well.

