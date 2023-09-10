Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Family, friends remember Angela Freeman on 30th anniversary of her disappearance

Angela Freeman went missing on Sept. 10, 1993.
Angela Freeman went missing on Sept. 10, 1993.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday marks the 30th anniversary of the disappearance of Angela Freeman.

She was 17 and pregnant when she went missing on Sept. 10, 1993.

She was last seen leaving a Petal Pizza Hut location.

A few days later, her car was discovered near the Mahned bridge in Perry County.

Her case was upgraded from missing person to homicide after her DNA was found at that scene.

Freeman’s family members and friends gathered Saturday night to remember her during a special ceremony at Petal’s Hinton Park.

“I want people to remember her,” said Angela’s mother, Debra Freeman. “I want closure, I want justice,

“I’m not going to give up until I know and I’m not going to let her be swept up under a rug.

They also prayed for a resolution to her disappearance.

”We need closure, that’s what we need,” said Clydell Freeman, Angela’s grandmother. “it’s just been going on 30 years and that’s way too long.”

Evidence in the case has been turned over to Forrest/Perry County district attorney Lin Carter.

But, he told us Saturday that there’s not enough evidence to move forward with a prosecution.

Carter also said he plans on meeting with the Freeman family next week.

For now, Debra Freeman hopes South Mississippi will remember her daughter.

“Keep her out there,” she said. “Don’t forget her until we get this solved.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Jackson
Deanthony Smith, 26
Two arrested for armed robbery of Dollar General in Rankin County
The End Zone: Jackson Prep avoids late comeback scare, holds on to beat rivals JA
The End Zone: Jackson Prep avoids late comeback scare, holds on to beat rivals JA
Mishayla Jackson, 17
MBI issues missing child alert for Copiah County teen
Darius Deshaun Pettway, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile were each charged with one count of...
Teen charged with burglary writes apology letter to victim

Latest News

WLBT 3 On Your Side
Studio 3 Birthday Club
Andi Sisk, 4-years-old
4-year-old Madison girl to be featured on Times Square Jumbotron
Friday is the last day to qualify for bonus prize in St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
The Black Rodeo returns to Jackson July 15
The Black Rodeo returns to Jackson
DIGITAL DESK: Choctaw Indian Fair begins July 12
DIGITAL DESK: Choctaw Indian Fair begins July 12