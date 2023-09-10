Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Derek Carr delivers 16-15 victory in first game with Saints

New quarterback Derek Carr (4) had a rough first half in his Saints debut, getting sacked four...
New quarterback Derek Carr (4) had a rough first half in his Saints debut, getting sacked four times and intercepted once by the Tennessee Titans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Derek Carr era in New Orleans started in grand fashion. His touchdown pass delivered a win over the Titans, 16-15.

Carr connected with Rashid Shaheed for a 19-yard touchdown in the third quarter. It was Carr’s first TD pass as a Saint. It was also the first TD of the season for the team.

Carr completed 23 of 33 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown. On the receiving end, Chris Olave ended the day with 112 yards.

The Saints’ defense frustrated Ryan Tannehill all afternoon in the Caesars Superdome. The Black and Gold “D” racked up three interceptions, by Marcus Maye, Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo.

Nick Folk provided all the points for Tennessee with five field goals.

The Saints will be back in action for a Week 2 matchup at Carolina on Monday Night Football.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dead after Jackson house fire
Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium...
Security guard shot in head outside high school football game
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Jackson
Angela Freeman went missing on Sept. 10, 1993.
Family, friends remember Angela Freeman on 30th anniversary of her disappearance
Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson cuts a ribbon Saturday commemorating the 40th...
Ag museum announces plans at 40th anniversary celebration

Latest News

Kevin Mangum (L) has been with the New Orleans Saints' training staff since 1981
Tylertown native has been serving the New Orleans Saints for four decades
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener (14) reacts after throwing an interception into the...
Saints rookie QB Jake Haener suspended for violating substance policy
Green Bay Packers' Malik Heath catches a pass during an NFL football rookie mini camp practice...
Former Ole Miss, Callaway receiver makes Green Bay Packers
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig) || (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Former Southern Miss, Ole Miss players catch first NFL passes of 2023 preseason