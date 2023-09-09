Two injured, three wanted in I-10 shooting

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The search is on for three men wanted in connection with an overnight shooting on Interstate 10 in Gautier. Authorities believe the fight may have started in Moss Point.

Two victims were shot and taken by ambulance to area hospitals. Officials said the injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Investigators say just before 2 a.m. two vehicles were headed west on I-10 near the rest area when the people in one vehicle started shooting at the other vehicle. Both cars then crashed into each other and came to a stop near the Martin Bluff Road overpass.

Three black men abandoned their vehicle and ran away from the crash scene. Gautier Police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Southwest Metro Enforcement Team searched the area for the suspects, but they were not found.

Investigators believe the shooting is related to an altercation that occurred a short time earlier in Moss Point.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

