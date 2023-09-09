Promote Your Business
Two injured, three wanted in I-10 shooting

The search is on for three men wanted in connection with an overnight shooting on Interstate 10...
The search is on for three men wanted in connection with an overnight shooting on Interstate 10 in Gautier. Investigators believe the shooting is related to an altercation that occurred a short time earlier in Moss Point.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The search is on for three men wanted in connection with an overnight shooting on Interstate 10 in Gautier. Authorities believe the fight may have started in Moss Point.

Two victims were shot and taken by ambulance to area hospitals. Officials said the injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Investigators say just before 2 a.m. two vehicles were headed west on I-10 near the rest area when the people in one vehicle started shooting at the other vehicle. Both cars then crashed into each other and came to a stop near the Martin Bluff Road overpass.

Three black men abandoned their vehicle and ran away from the crash scene. Gautier Police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Southwest Metro Enforcement Team searched the area for the suspects, but they were not found.

Investigators believe the shooting is related to an altercation that occurred a short time earlier in Moss Point.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

