First Alert Forecast: Seasonal temperatures expected to continue this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Starting out this morning with cooler temperatures in the mid 60s with little humidity, giving us a little taste of fall. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 90s this afternoon with mostly clear skies. No rain is expected in the afternoon as dry conditions continue throughout the weekend. Low humidity will stick around for the rest of the weekend as temperatures cool back off into the mid 60s overnight.

Sunday: Sunday morning will be cool with temperatures in the mid 60s again and mostly clear skies. By mid-morning, things will start to warm up into the mid 80s and then by Sunday afternoon, temperatures heat up to the low 90s. Again, no rain is expected as dry conditions will remain prominent to round out the weekend. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s overnight and into Monday morning.

Extended forecast: Dry and less humid conditions will continue to start out next week with seasonal temperatures in the low 90s. By mid-week, another cold front is expected to move through, bringing us some elevated chances for rain and cool us off into the mid to upper 80s for the end of the week. Tracking the tropics, Hurricane Lee is still out in the Atlantic as a Category 3 hurricane. Current models show it staying out at sea but will cause dangerous rip currents and surfing conditions to the East coast of the United States even though it is not projected to make landfall at this time.

