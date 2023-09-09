Promote Your Business
Driver escapes serious injury in Jones County accident

A driver escaped serious injury Saturday after an accident on J.P. Parker Road in Jones County.
A driver escaped serious injury Saturday after an accident on J.P. Parker Road in Jones County.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One man escaped serious injury Saturday afternoon when his vehicle came to rest halfway on, halfway off, J.P. Parker Road after an accident.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, Soso Volunteer Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a vehicle collision just west of Duck Hill Road.

Arriving at the scene, firefighters found a single vehicle resting against a small embankment, partially in the roadway.

A single-vehicle accident Saturday closed J.P. Parker Road for about 45 minutes.
A single-vehicle accident Saturday closed J.P. Parker Road for about 45 minutes.

The driver of the vehicle declined transport to the emergency department by Emserv Ambulance Service.

The driver received minor injuries during the accident, while the vehicle sustained moderate damage.

Traffic was halted for about 45 minutes on J.P. Parker while the scene was cleared.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies also responded to the scene.

