1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Jackson

(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead, and another victim is injured after a shooting in Jackson.

A press release says the incident happened on Woodway Drive on Saturday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Travis Burrell with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A second victim was dropped off at St. Dominic by a green and black Dodge Challenger that fled the hospital, a press release says.

The victim was then transported to another hospital and rushed into surgery. Their condition is not known at this time.

Police are looking for this suspect.

Police are looking for this suspect.
Police are looking for this suspect.(Jackson Police Department)

If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

