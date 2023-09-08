Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Waterspout spotted off coast of South Carolina

As of around 12:30 p.m., the storms that produced the twister are rolling onshore from the ocean.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - People in the Myrtle Beach area got a glimpse of a waterspout that formed off the coast on Friday.

As of around 12:30 p.m., the storms that produced the twister are rolling onshore from the Atlantic Ocean.

A waterspout is described as “a whirling column of air and water mist” by the National Ocean Service. They can form in fair weather or stormy weather.

When a waterspout reaches land, the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning.

Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach
Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach(Michael Garrod, Sr.)

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are led on a chase after a suspect steals a patrol car in Simpson County.
Person shot by Simpson Co. deputies stole patrol car, led officers on chase
Inmate killed at Parchman died of single stab wound, coroner says
Former resident finds disappointment in conditions upon returning to the city
Former resident finds disappointment in conditions upon returning to the city
Man arrested after standoff in Belhaven
3 dead after police chase, multi-vehicle wreck in Hinds County
3 dead after police chase, multi-vehicle wreck in Hinds County

Latest News

Chestnut Street: Home to raw sewage lake
FILE - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about her...
Nancy Pelosi says she’ll seek House reelection in 2024, dismissing talk of retirement at age 83
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks...
Georgia election grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
Robert Stalter left his home with his dog Smoke on Saturday morning for their routine walk when...
Dog returns home alone with ripped leash after owner killed in hit-and-run, police say
Raw sewage lake finds home in Jackson neighborhood
Raw sewage lake finds home in Jackson neighborhood