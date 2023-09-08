Two arrested for armed robbery of Dollar General in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man and his accomplice have been arrested after an armed robbery of a Dollar General that occurred in Rankin County.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General on Highway 469 South on Friday.

Deputies arrived at the scene and spoke with an employee, who said the individual, 26-year-old Deanthony Smith of Vicksburg, was armed with a semi-automatic pistol.

After getting pictures of the escape vehicle, a white Honda Accord, from nearby residents, the sheriff’s office issued a BOLO to surrounding law enforcement agencies. Shortly after, Clinton Police located Smith and his accomplice 28-year-old Kaylen Peel of Jackson, driving westbound on Interstate 20.

A search of the vehicle produced the gun used in the robbery as well as the cash that was taken from the store.

Smith and Peel were taken into custody and returned to Rankin County.

The two have been charged with armed robbery.

