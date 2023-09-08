Thank You Cold Front!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many of us are feeling the relief from yesterday’s cold front as we get out the door this morning. For the afternoon, expect to see somewhat cloudy conditions but cooler afternoon highs (in the low to mid-90s). A very slim chance for showers exists in our southern counties late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Speaking of tomorrow morning, almost all of us will see lows in the 60s getting out the door on Saturday! That’s right, a nice early fall weekend awaits us. Highs for the weekend will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, and dry conditions will stick around. Getting into next week we will warm up a little bit, but stay cooler than we were this past week. Rain chances will increase slightly towards the middle of the week as another front is expected to move our way and bring reinforcements of cooler air. A few pop-up showers/storms are likely as that front comes through. Behind the second front, you can expect to see widespread highs in the 80s!

In the tropics: Hurricane Lee continues to strengthen quickly. It reached category 5 criteria late Thursday evening. While it is not moving directly toward the Caribbean islands, it will still impact those areas as it moves northeast of them, bringing strong winds, rain, and rip currents. It is still expected to swing back out to sea and not bring significant impacts to the US.

