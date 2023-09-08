Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’

Two South Carolina troopers came to a woman’s rescue when she noticed a snake in her car while she was driving down the interstate.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two South Carolina troopers came to a woman’s rescue when she noticed a snake in her car while she was driving down the interstate.

The South Carolina Department of Safety said Mary Alice Simmons was headed down I-20 in Kershaw County when she saw a snake on the floorboard of the passenger seat.

She said she remained calm and managed to pull over onto the shoulder.

“I definitely freaked out. I’m surprised I didn’t wreck,” Simmons told SCDPS.

She called 911 and dispatchers told her they would send Highway Patrol out to help her out with her slithering situation.

Senior Trooper Bruce Horton and Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure responded to the call and found Simmons who was a little rattled.

#FeatureFriday: When a driver found a snake in her car, this SC trooper pulled it out “like it was a cute little...

Posted by South Carolina Department of Public Safety on Friday, September 8, 2023

By the time troopers arrived the four-foot-long King snake had already made its way to the dashboard.

“She was having a rough day, that’s for sure,” Oxandaboure said. “I felt bad for the lady because she wanted to burn the car.”

Oxandaboure then opened the car door and grabbed the snake with one hand behind the head and the other on the tail.

“This trooper had to be a good ole country boy,” Simmons said. “He reached in there, grabbed that snake, and pulled him right out like it was a cute little kitten.”

He then released the snake into a swamp near his office.

Simmons said she appreciated both troopers for answering her call and helping get rid of her unwelcomed passenger.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local Chick-fil-A to close for month-long renovation
Raymond Coffey, 23
Inmate killed at Parchman died of single stab wound, was gang-related
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Byram man charged with sexually assaulting woman who was jogging
Byram man charged with sexually assaulting woman who was jogging
Deanthony Smith, 26
Two arrested for armed robbery of Dollar General in Rankin County

Latest News

Ashley's Saturday Morning Forecast
The End Zone: Jackson Prep avoids late comeback scare, holds on to beat rivals JA
The End Zone: Jackson Prep avoids late comeback scare, holds on to beat rivals JA
Supervisor David Archie at a previous press conference.
Archie seeks judicial review of Democratic primary results
Crews making repairs at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant in September 2022.
‘The light works’: Workers reunite a year after 2022 Jackson water crisis
Woman held at gunpoint, robbed of money and dogs
Woman held at gunpoint, robbed of money and dogs