Riley Green bringing ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour’ to Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Riley Green will be bringing his “Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour” to Brandon.

The country singer announced the stop at the Brandon Amphitheater on Friday.

The concert will be held Saturday, April 6 of 2024.

The special guests will be Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley.

