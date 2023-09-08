Promote Your Business
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on I-20 past Gallatin St.

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Friday on I-20 eastbound past Gallatin Street.

Captain Kevin Nash says the driver remained on the scene.

WLBT is working to get an official confirmation of injuries and details of the crash.

