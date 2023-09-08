Mississippi community raises money to help local high schooler get new ride

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Sometimes your biggest supporters are those within your own community.

A New Hope senior has been able to see just how much of an impact he’s made on the people around him after they rallied to help him out.

You can find Jeremiah Williams on the tennis court and show choir stage always wearing a smile, but not having a car to get himself from practice, to school, to work was challenging for the student.

While Williams was able to find rides from his family, friends, and coaches, those closest to him decided to go the extra mile.

Through a GoFundMe and community help, they were able to raise money for Williams’ own set of wheels.

“I can’t thank my community enough. That is my family and my family is ever-growing. They are my biggest supporters,” Williams said.

New Hope High School Principal Matt Smith says it is great to see students like Williams shining their light in and outside of school.

“We strive to have young men and women that can represent the student body at New Hope High School and the New Hope community, and Jeremiah has done that in so many ways. He’s talented, he’s part of the show choir team, and we wouldn’t be where we are without him. The community stepping up and doing this for him and helping him in this way is just amazing,” Smith said.

While Williams is still in shock over his new ride, he hopes to continue to be a light to those around him.

“I try to live by this philosophy: I try to keep a smile on my face no matter what I am going through because you never know what someone else is going through. So if you are at least a light in their life for that little bit of time you are with them, maybe you can fully switch their day,” Williams said.

The community also raised money to pay for one month’s insurance for Jeremiah’s new ride.

