Man arrested after standoff in Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested following a hostage situation in Belhaven.

Daniel Fairly, 40, was taken into custody by the Capitol Police after a standoff at a home along Fairview Street.

Police initially were called to the scene for a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers approached a man attempting to leave the home.

According to a news release from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the man, believed to be Fairly, retreated into the home, where police say he had taken a woman hostage.

The woman later escaped from the home and had not been seriously injured.

Capitol Police were able to negotiate with the suspect to “deescalate the situation at hand.”

“Situations like this are never easy, but I am proud of the swift response done by the team here at Capitol Police,” Chief Bo Luckey said. “I am thankful for the patience displayed by these officers and that we were able to quickly and efficiently de-escalate the situation.”

Charges against Fairly are pending.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.