Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Man arrested after standoff in Belhaven

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested following a hostage situation in Belhaven.

Daniel Fairly, 40, was taken into custody by the Capitol Police after a standoff at a home along Fairview Street.

Police initially were called to the scene for a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers approached a man attempting to leave the home.

According to a news release from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the man, believed to be Fairly, retreated into the home, where police say he had taken a woman hostage.

The woman later escaped from the home and had not been seriously injured.

Capitol Police were able to negotiate with the suspect to “deescalate the situation at hand.”

“Situations like this are never easy, but I am proud of the swift response done by the team here at Capitol Police,” Chief Bo Luckey said. “I am thankful for the patience displayed by these officers and that we were able to quickly and efficiently de-escalate the situation.”

Charges against Fairly are pending.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
Authorities identify victims in murder-suicide at Jackson hospital
Two killed, others injured in Jackson Police chase of stolen vehicle
Two killed, others injured in Jackson Police chase of stolen vehicle
3 dead after police chase, multi-vehicle wreck in Hinds County
3 dead after police chase, multi-vehicle wreck in Hinds County
Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-55 in Jackson

Latest News

A forensic accountant shares details of her findings of a review of Tax Collector Office...
See where a forensic accountant found the $618,000 that went missing from the Madison Co. Tax Collector’s Office
Retired state trooper and sworn law enforcement officer Mike Griffin died Labor Day while...
Governor orders flags lowered Saturday in memory of retired law enforcement officer
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Inmate killed overnight at Parchman
Inmate killed overnight at Parchman