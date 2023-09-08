Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Local Chick-fil-A to close for month-long renovation

(MGN)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A local Chick-fil-A is closing down shop for several weeks for some renovations.

The Dogwood location posted about the temporary closure on their Facebook page.

“Our restaurant will be temporarily closed for remodel from Friday, September 15th to mid October.”

“We appreciate your understanding,” the post continues, “and look forward to serving you at our Brandon location...”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are led on a chase after a suspect steals a patrol car in Simpson County.
Person shot by Simpson Co. deputies stole patrol car, led officers on chase
Inmate killed at Parchman died of single stab wound, coroner says
Former resident finds disappointment in conditions upon returning to the city
Former resident finds disappointment in conditions upon returning to the city
Man arrested after standoff in Belhaven
3 dead after police chase, multi-vehicle wreck in Hinds County
3 dead after police chase, multi-vehicle wreck in Hinds County

Latest News

Chestnut Street: Home to raw sewage lake
Raw sewage lake finds home in Jackson neighborhood
Raw sewage lake finds home in Jackson neighborhood
Riley Green bringing ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour’ to Brandon Amphitheater
Riley Green bringing ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour’ to Brandon Amphitheater
Ison Harris is resigning as director of Jackson's Parks and Recreation Department.
‘Just felt that now was the time’: Jackson Parks and Recreation director steps down