Local Chick-fil-A to close for month-long renovation

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A local Chick-fil-A is closing down shop for several weeks for some renovations.

The Dogwood location posted about the temporary closure on their Facebook page.

“Our restaurant will be temporarily closed for remodel from Friday, September 15th to mid October.”

“We appreciate your understanding,” the post continues, “and look forward to serving you at our Brandon location...”

