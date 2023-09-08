Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

‘Just felt that now was the time’: Jackson Parks and Recreation director steps down

Ison Harris is resigning as director of Jackson's Parks and Recreation Department.
Ison Harris is resigning as director of Jackson's Parks and Recreation Department.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren and C.J. LeMaster
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the longest-serving department heads in the city of Jackson is stepping down.

Ison Harris, the director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, confirmed Friday that he was resigning, after six years in the position.

“I need to focus on my family and health,” he said. “I just felt that now was the time.”

Harris was appointed director by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba in 2017. Prior to that, he served a year and a half as a deputy director.

As director, Harris worked to rename and refurbish the Pete Brown Golf Course. He also helped the city obtain USDA certification to reopen the Jackson Zoological Park after the previous USDA permit was surrendered by the now-defunct Jackson Zoological Society.

[READ: USDA grants city official zoo exhibitor’s license]

Harris said he’s also proud of his efforts to boost staff morale, which he said was low when he came on board.

“I feel really good about it,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed my time here.”

We have reached out to the mayor’s office for comment and are waiting to hear back.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are led on a chase after a suspect steals a patrol car in Simpson County.
Person shot by Simpson Co. deputies stole patrol car, led officers on chase
Inmate killed overnight at Parchman
Inmate killed overnight at Parchman
Former resident finds disappointment in conditions upon returning to the city
Former resident finds disappointment in conditions upon returning to the city
Man arrested after standoff in Belhaven
3 dead after police chase, multi-vehicle wreck in Hinds County
3 dead after police chase, multi-vehicle wreck in Hinds County

Latest News

The woman has been transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. Officers are conducting...
JPD investigating stabbing incident involving woman, estranged husband
Byram man charged with sexually assaulting woman who was jogging
Byram man charged with sexually assaulting woman who was jogging
Elise's Friday Morning Forecast
WLBT General Photo
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on I-20 past Gallatin St.