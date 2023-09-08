‘Just felt that now was the time’: Jackson Parks and Recreation director steps down

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the longest-serving department heads in the city of Jackson is stepping down.

Ison Harris, the director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, confirmed Friday that he was resigning, after six years in the position.

“I need to focus on my family and health,” he said. “I just felt that now was the time.”

Harris was appointed director by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba in 2017. Prior to that, he served a year and a half as a deputy director.

As director, Harris worked to rename and refurbish the Pete Brown Golf Course. He also helped the city obtain USDA certification to reopen the Jackson Zoological Park after the previous USDA permit was surrendered by the now-defunct Jackson Zoological Society.

Harris said he’s also proud of his efforts to boost staff morale, which he said was low when he came on board.

“I feel really good about it,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed my time here.”

We have reached out to the mayor’s office for comment and are waiting to hear back.

