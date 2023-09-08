JPD investigating stabbing incident involving woman, estranged husband

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident Friday morning.

Captain Jacquelyn Thomas says it was a domestic dispute that occurred between a woman and her estranged husband while driving in the Old Canton Road area.

The woman has been transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. Officers are conducting an area search for the estranged husband.

Police did not say whose responsible for the stabbing, but WLBT is working to find out the details of the incident and what led up to it.

JPD said this is an isolated incident and the couple does not live in that area.

