Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

JPD investigating stabbing incident involving woman, estranged husband

The woman has been transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. Officers are conducting...
The woman has been transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. Officers are conducting an area search for the estranged husband.(Live 5)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident Friday morning.

Captain Jacquelyn Thomas says it was a domestic dispute that occurred between a woman and her estranged husband while driving in the Old Canton Road area.

The woman has been transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. Officers are conducting an area search for the estranged husband.

Police did not say whose responsible for the stabbing, but WLBT is working to find out the details of the incident and what led up to it.

JPD said this is an isolated incident and the couple does not live in that area.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are led on a chase after a suspect steals a patrol car in Simpson County.
Person shot by Simpson Co. deputies stole patrol car, led officers on chase
Inmate killed overnight at Parchman
Inmate killed overnight at Parchman
Former resident finds disappointment in conditions upon returning to the city
Former resident finds disappointment in conditions upon returning to the city
Man arrested after standoff in Belhaven
3 dead after police chase, multi-vehicle wreck in Hinds County
3 dead after police chase, multi-vehicle wreck in Hinds County

Latest News

Ison Harris is resigning as director of Jackson's Parks and Recreation Department.
‘Just felt that now was the time’: Jackson Parks and Recreation director steps down
Byram man charged with sexually assaulting woman who was jogging
Byram man charged with sexually assaulting woman who was jogging
Elise's Friday Morning Forecast
WLBT General Photo
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on I-20 past Gallatin St.