Gulfport man convicted of manslaughter in fatal O’Reilly Auto Parts shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Demonte Lavell Williams, 29, has been convicted of manslaughter after a two-hour deliberation by the jury returned a guilty verdict.

On June 14, 2021, officers with Gulfport PD were notified of a shooting in the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts on Dedeaux Road. When they arrived, a victim, later identified as 27-year-old Brent Mandel Jones Jr., was found dead after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Eyewitnesses told investigators the victim was the store’s first customer of the day, entering the store with hopes of getting his car checked. Minutes later, Williams arrived and went inside the store.

Jones, who had been in the parking lot with an employee, then walked into the store and confronted Williams about a comment he had made on a prior occasion about Jones’ dead brother.

Jones then went out to Williams’ truck and ripped the door handle off.

“Eyewitness testimony at trial established that the victim was standing at the door of Williams’ truck with his back to the door of the store when Williams kicked open the front door of O’Reilly’s and immediately fired four shots at the victim,” said Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker, who prosecuted the case along with ADA Jasmine McGee.

After the shooting, Williams went back inside and spoke with employees, who told him they were calling the police. He then made a phone call, and while on the phone, left the store on foot and headed east on Dedeaux Road, where he was later picked up by his mother and taken to Tylertown.

Investigators were able to recover the weapon used in the shooting near an A/C unit at a business across the street from O’Reilly’s. Forensic evidence determined the casings collected on the scene were fired from that weapon and that Williams’ DNA was on the trigger of the weapon.

At trial, Williams testified he was afraid of Jones based on prior threats of violence against him and his mother made over the phone, on Facebook and in person.

He also testified while inside the store, Jones lifted his shirt as if he had a weapon and said, “Tell your mother to get your tombstone ready, because one of us is going to die today.”

According to Williams, when he walked outside, Jones turned to face him and made a move for his waistband, so he closed his eyes and fired.

However, eyewitnesses testified Jones made no statements about a tombstone or dying today while inside the store, never indicated having a weapon, and never spoke with Williams while the two were outside.

They also mentioned the victim had his back to Williams when shots were fired. This was supported by Chief State Medical Examiner, Dr. Staci Turner, who testified wounds were not consistent with the victim facing Williams when he was shot.

“At the end of the day, an unarmed man was shot in the back in broad daylight,” said Parker. “Our young mean must learn to solve their disagreements without a gun. The jury agreed, and justice was served for Mr. Jones and his family.”

Williams’ sentencing is set for October 12.

