Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

GRAPHIC: Rideshare driver beaten, carjacked by 3 women

Surveillance video shows three women assault a man and steal his car in broad daylight in Chicago. (@CPD1617Scanner)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Shocking video out of Chicago shows three women beating a man and taking his car.

WARNING: Viewers may find the surveillance video disturbing.

Though he only suffered minor injuries in the attack, 61-year-old Danxin Shi is worried about losing income because he is a rideshare driver.

The scene played out at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim had just parked his car outside his apartment in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood when three women assaulted him.

One hits him with what appears to be a pipe.

He can be seen trying to defend himself, but the women eventually get his keys and drive off.

He hopes Chicago police can recover his car.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are led on a chase after a suspect steals a patrol car in Simpson County.
Person shot by Simpson Co. deputies stole patrol car, led officers on chase
Inmate killed at Parchman died of single stab wound, coroner says
Former resident finds disappointment in conditions upon returning to the city
Former resident finds disappointment in conditions upon returning to the city
Man arrested after standoff in Belhaven
3 dead after police chase, multi-vehicle wreck in Hinds County
3 dead after police chase, multi-vehicle wreck in Hinds County

Latest News

Chestnut Street: Home to raw sewage lake
The child was struck along tracks about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, The...
Illinois child, 9, struck and killed by freight train while riding bike to school
The Albert Lea City Council will be voting on expanding ‘no smoking’ to cannabis products at...
Biden administration looks towards loosening marijuana restrictions
Jared Sevey, 38, is accused of shooting and killing a CVS employee at a store in Mesa, Arizona.
Man accused of killing manager at CVS Pharmacy: ‘I bet he ain’t talking no more’
FILE - Daniel Werfel testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation...
The IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect millions of dollars in back taxes