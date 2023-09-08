Promote Your Business
Former Bulldog hits first home run in professional career

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Brandon and Mississippi State Bulldog hit his first home run in his professional baseball career on Thursday night.

Kellum Clark, an outfielder who was drafted by the New York Mets in the 2023 MLB Draft, hit one deep over the right-center field wall as a member of the Mets’ Single A team, the St. Lucie Mets.

Clark earned a promotion to the St. Lucie Mets from the Florida Complex Mets just over a month after being drafted.

The Brandon native was a perfect 3-3 at the plate and recorded 4 RBIs Thursday night against the Dayton Tortugas. The Mets went on to win the game 14-7.

Clark has a batting average of .274 for the St. Lucie Mets and has recorded 17 hits, one home run, and eight RBIs along with three stolen bases.

