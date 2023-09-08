First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures weren’t as hot Friday afternoon as in recent days. We reached 91 degrees Friday afternoon versus the high of 99 Thursday afternoon in Jackson. While a few showers and thunderstorms are possible this weekend or next week on an isolated basis, widespread rainfall is unlikely, and the drought situation is worsening. Mostly sunny skies will continue through the rest of this weekend and next week with highs in the lower 90s this weekend and upper 80s next week. Overnight and morning lows will be in the middle 60s to near 70. The average high is 89 this time of year and the average low is 68. The tropics remain very active in the Atlantic Ocean, but we have nothing threatening the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico at this time. Lee is a major hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean but will not threaten our region at all. Sunrise is 6:40am and the sunset is 7:14pm. We continue on the 4th longest stretch of 90-degree consecutive days in Jackson recorded history.

