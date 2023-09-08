Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: seasonable this weekend ahead of another cool off next week

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: More comfortable and seasonable conditions are expected this afternoon as drier air filters in behind a cold front now to out south. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s in most locations under a partly sunny sky. A few showers could try to sneak into SW MS as a disturbance passes to our west, but most of us will wrap up the work week dry. We could also see a few lingering showers overnight into the early morning hours, close to the MS River. Otherwise, low temperatures will fall to the middle to upper 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: Near normal temperatures will also be around heading into the new weekend. Afternoon highs will climb back to the upper 80s to lower 90s tomorrow afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Sunday is forecast to also feature pleasant conditions and plenty of sunshine to go around.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Fair weather looks to continue into the start of the next work week before more possible changes emerge. A chance for some showers will exist late Tuesday into Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. A small taste of Fall is a possibility behind this next front with forecast high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Stay up to date as we keep a close eye on model trends over the coming days.

