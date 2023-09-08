Byram man charged with sexually assaulting woman who was jogging

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - The Byram Police Department has arrested a man and charged him with sexually assaulting a woman while she was going for a jog.

Coby Bryant Taylor, 22, is behind bars facing several charges including kidnapping, forcible rape, and aggravated assault.

The 911 call came into BPD just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 6. Officers say they arrived at Byram Drive and found a disoriented woman.

After interviewing the victim and gathering evidence at the scene, authorities determined the victim was “brutally assaulted.”

Citizens in the area immediately began aiding the investigation by calling the Byram Police Department and providing a “valuable suspect description.” Investigators also reviewed surveillance footage before arresting Taylor that same day.

The suspect is currently being held at the Hinds County Detention Center without bond, until his initial court appearance.

