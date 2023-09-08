$200,000 in Nike merch stolen, MPD investigates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects from the Nike employee store.

On September 7, 2023, officers observed five vehicles exiting the scene with their lights off—four sedans and one pickup truck.

When officers arrived, they found the back gate to the Nike Store open and the chain cut.

Officers proceeded to the back of the store and observed boxes thrown around the parking lot and a tractor-trailer with its bay door open.

Officers made contact with security guards who informed them that they were on their lunch break when the theft happened.

Officers were called back to the scene when Nike Store employees arrived at work.

The Nike store manager stated that the suspects made off with approximately $200,000 dollars worth of merchandise.

Officers have detained one person in connection to the theft.

There is no other suspect information at this time.

