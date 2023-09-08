Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

$200,000 in Nike merch stolen, MPD investigates

$200,000 in Nike merch stolen, MPD investigates
$200,000 in Nike merch stolen, MPD investigates
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects from the Nike employee store.

On September 7, 2023, officers observed five vehicles exiting the scene with their lights off—four sedans and one pickup truck.

When officers arrived, they found the back gate to the Nike Store open and the chain cut.

Officers proceeded to the back of the store and observed boxes thrown around the parking lot and a tractor-trailer with its bay door open.

Officers made contact with security guards who informed them that they were on their lunch break when the theft happened.

Officers were called back to the scene when Nike Store employees arrived at work.

The Nike store manager stated that the suspects made off with approximately $200,000 dollars worth of merchandise.

Officers have detained one person in connection to the theft.

There is no other suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
Authorities identify victims in murder-suicide at Jackson hospital
Two killed, others injured in Jackson Police chase of stolen vehicle
Two killed, others injured in Jackson Police chase of stolen vehicle
3 dead after police chase, multi-vehicle wreck in Hinds County
3 dead after police chase, multi-vehicle wreck in Hinds County
Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
Deputies are led on a chase after a suspect steals a patrol car in Simpson County.
Person shot by Simpson Co. deputies stole patrol car, led officers on chase

Latest News

Murrah defeats Forest Hill 32-12
Game of the Week preview: Jackson Academy vs Jackson Prep
Man arrested after standoff in Belhaven
A forensic accountant shares details of her findings of a review of Tax Collector Office...
See what caused a $618K shortfall in Madison Co. Tax Collector’s Office