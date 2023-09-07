Relief is on the Way

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One more HOT day today before nicer conditions arrive!

Many of us saw a decent amount of rain last night, and there are even some puddles on the road this morning. Unfortunately, today will not bring us much more of that sweet precipitation. It will, however, bring us back into the mid and upper 90s. A slight breeze may help to ease the heat at times. About one-third of our southern counties are under heat advisories this afternoon.

GOOD NEWS: A cold front will be pushing through the area over the next few days. It will start to ease conditions for areas as far south as I-20 today, and then cool the rest of us off by Saturday. There is a chance of a few more spotty showers and storms as the front moves through.

Behind the front cooler, drier air will be settling in. This will make for exquisite conditions over the next week or so with minimal humidity and temperatures near seasonable norms. Another front will start heading in our direction by mid-week, bringing reinforcements of said cooler, dry air. Chances for rain and storms will exist again as the second front moves through.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee will be the story over the weekend. It has been quickly strengthening and is still expected to be at category 4 strength as it moves northeast of Puerto Rico.

