Person shot and killed by deputies at Simpson County gas station

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A person was shot and killed by deputies after they pulled a gun at a Simpson County gas station.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the shooting involved the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department and occurred Thursday at noon at the Quick Stop on Highway 49.

“Deputies were responding to a call for service when the involved subject presented a gun at the deputies. The involved subject received fatal injuries,” a press release stated.

The deputies involved did not receive any serious physical injuries.

MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence.

