One dead, three injured after shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One is dead and three people are injured after a shooting happened in Jackson.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Lampton Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they came in contact with four victims who had been shot. One of the victims, 29-year-old Kedryn Wright, succumbed to the injuries sustained at a local hospital.

The other three victims told Jackson Police that an unknown man approached them and fired multiple shots at all four people before fleeing the scene. The four victims were all struck by the shots.

The motive and possible suspect is unknown at this time.

