Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

One dead, three injured after shooting in Jackson

One dead, three injured after shooting in Jackson
One dead, three injured after shooting in Jackson(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One is dead and three people are injured after a shooting happened in Jackson.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Lampton Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they came in contact with four victims who had been shot. One of the victims, 29-year-old Kedryn Wright, succumbed to the injuries sustained at a local hospital.

The other three victims told Jackson Police that an unknown man approached them and fired multiple shots at all four people before fleeing the scene. The four victims were all struck by the shots.

The motive and possible suspect is unknown at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
Authorities identify victims in murder-suicide at Jackson hospital
Two killed, others injured in Jackson Police chase of stolen vehicle
Two killed, others injured in Jackson Police chase of stolen vehicle
Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-55 in Jackson

Latest News

JPD: Man wanted for West Jackson murder
JPD: Man wanted for West Jackson murder
Carl Sanders Jr. was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing...
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing incident in Jasper County
MDE invalidates nearly 1,000 state assessment results following investigation
Outside the Sherry home on September 16, 1987
FROM THE VAULT: Judge Vincent Sherry and wife Margaret murdered in Biloxi