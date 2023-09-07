Officials investigating body found in Jefferson Davis Co.

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A male body was discovered in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.

According to the Jefferson Davis County Coroner’s Office, the body was found in the Prentiss area. Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Vernon Dampier says the body was found around 7:45 a.m. in the Whitesand Community along Whitesand Church Road, by oil company workers as they were checking the oil well sites.

During the beginning of the investigation, law enforcement believes the male to have been between the ages of 18 to 20-years-old.

The family has been notified but officials can not release the identity or age of the deceased at this time.

Officials are still in the early stages of the investigation.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

