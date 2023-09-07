New Development projects underway in the city of Gluckstadt

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re traveling through Gluckstadt, you’ll probably see new developments and coming soon signs.

That’s because more people are flocking to the area.

“All of the new business developments in the city people believe that this is a good community to grow their business and I’m very thrilled that all of that has come together,” Mayor Walter Morrison said.

Gluckstadt has been a city since 2021 when the state Supreme Court upheld the decision to allow its incorporation.

Mayor Morrison says he’s excited about the city’s success and overwhelming growth.

“When the city got started, we had projections of sales tax revenue at 150,000 dollars a month,” he said. Last month, we got close to 300,000 thousand dollars in sales tax revenue. So that just shows you the amazing growth in the city in just over two years.”

Robert Cronk is the owner of German Town Dental. He says he chose to operate his business in the city because he feels it’s close-knit and safe. “Everybody is so welcoming! Having to practice here just made it such an easy task because the community involvement is so great,” Cronk said.

Other businesses owners say seeing the economic success, they decided to jump in on it.

“Living here in Gluckstadt and seeing all of the growth that’s constantly around, we decided that this was the time to jump into it,” Leigh Lampkin said.

“Everybody has been so welcoming and welcomed us with open arms. We’ve met so many different people and I’ve gotten to know tons of customers,” Addison Alford said.

Mayor Morrison says he intends to continue this growth over the next few years.

