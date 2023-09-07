Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

New Development projects underway in the city of Gluckstadt

According to the city’s mayor, they are one the fastest growing cities in the state
By Christopher Fields
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re traveling through Gluckstadt, you’ll probably see new developments and coming soon signs.

That’s because more people are flocking to the area.

“All of the new business developments in the city people believe that this is a good community to grow their business and I’m very thrilled that all of that has come together,” Mayor Walter Morrison said.

Gluckstadt has been a city since 2021 when the state Supreme Court upheld the decision to allow its incorporation.

Mayor Morrison says he’s excited about the city’s success and overwhelming growth.

“When the city got started, we had projections of sales tax revenue at 150,000 dollars a month,” he said. Last month, we got close to 300,000 thousand dollars in sales tax revenue. So that just shows you the amazing growth in the city in just over two years.”

Robert Cronk is the owner of German Town Dental. He says he chose to operate his business in the city because he feels it’s close-knit and safe. “Everybody is so welcoming! Having to practice here just made it such an easy task because the community involvement is so great,” Cronk said.

Other businesses owners say seeing the economic success, they decided to jump in on it.

“Living here in Gluckstadt and seeing all of the growth that’s constantly around, we decided that this was the time to jump into it,” Leigh Lampkin said.

“Everybody has been so welcoming and welcomed us with open arms. We’ve met so many different people and I’ve gotten to know tons of customers,” Addison Alford said.

Mayor Morrison says he intends to continue this growth over the next few years.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
Authorities identify victims in murder-suicide at Jackson hospital
Two killed, others injured in Jackson Police chase of stolen vehicle
Two killed, others injured in Jackson Police chase of stolen vehicle
Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-55 in Jackson

Latest News

Kevin Mangum: Mississippi Legacy
JPD: Man wanted for West Jackson murder
JPD: Man wanted for West Jackson murder
Former resident finds disappointment in conditions upon returning to the city
Former resident finds disappointment in conditions upon returning to the city
A person was ejected in a wreck on Highway 15 late Wednesday afternoon.
One ejected in 2-vehicle crash in Neshoba County