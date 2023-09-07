Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

MCSO: Suspect apprehended in Marion Co. armed robbery, shooting

Shadarious Warren was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with armed robbery, grand larceny...
Shadarious Warren was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with armed robbery, grand larceny and aggravated assault during a robbery earlier that morning.(Marion County Sherriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect involved in an armed robbery and shooting in Marion County Thursday morning was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 22-year-old Shadarious Coryell Warren of Tylertown.

Warren was booked into the Marion County Jail at 7:07 p.m. Thursday, booked on three charges: armed robbery; aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon; and grand larceny/vehicle of another.

Around 10:12 a.m., MCSO’s dispatch center received a call at Custom Trophy and Engraving in Foxworth in reference to an armed robbery where a female was shot.

When deputies arrived, they rendered medical assistance to the victim and began processing the scene.

The woman was transported by AAA Ambulance Service to Marion General Hospital and flown to Forrest General Hospital where she is currently in stable condition.

Deputies and investigators followed leads, reaching out for assistance from the Columbia Police Department, Walthall County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol/Troop M.

Warren was found in Pike County and taken into custody without incident.

MCSO thank all of the agencies that assisted with the quick response that led to the arrest of the suspect.

The sheriff’s office released a surveillance photo of what they believe the suspect was driving...
The sheriff’s office released a surveillance photo of what they believe the suspect was driving at the time of the incident.(Columbia Police Department)

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
Authorities identify victims in murder-suicide at Jackson hospital
Two killed, others injured in Jackson Police chase of stolen vehicle
Two killed, others injured in Jackson Police chase of stolen vehicle
3 dead after police chase, multi-vehicle wreck in Hinds County
3 dead after police chase, multi-vehicle wreck in Hinds County
Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-55 in Jackson

Latest News

Man arrested after standoff in Belhaven
A forensic accountant shares details of her findings of a review of Tax Collector Office...
See what caused a $618K shortfall in Madison Co. Tax Collector’s Office
Rally at Ocean Springs Middle School against bullying
People of Ocean Springs rally at Ocean Springs Middle to protest bullying
Retired state trooper and sworn law enforcement officer Mike Griffin died Labor Day while...
Governor orders flags lowered Saturday in memory of retired law enforcement officer
WLBT at 5p - clipped version