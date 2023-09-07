MCSO: Suspect apprehended in Marion Co. armed robbery, shooting

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect involved in an armed robbery and shooting in Marion County Thursday morning was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 22-year-old Shadarious Coryell Warren of Tylertown.

Warren was booked into the Marion County Jail at 7:07 p.m. Thursday, booked on three charges: armed robbery; aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon; and grand larceny/vehicle of another.

Around 10:12 a.m., MCSO’s dispatch center received a call at Custom Trophy and Engraving in Foxworth in reference to an armed robbery where a female was shot.

When deputies arrived, they rendered medical assistance to the victim and began processing the scene.

The woman was transported by AAA Ambulance Service to Marion General Hospital and flown to Forrest General Hospital where she is currently in stable condition.

Deputies and investigators followed leads, reaching out for assistance from the Columbia Police Department, Walthall County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol/Troop M.

Warren was found in Pike County and taken into custody without incident.

MCSO thank all of the agencies that assisted with the quick response that led to the arrest of the suspect.

The sheriff’s office released a surveillance photo of what they believe the suspect was driving at the time of the incident. (Columbia Police Department)

