JPD: Man wanted for West Jackson murder

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted after he allegedly shot and killed a man in a West Jackson neighborhood.

Tuesday, August 29, 38-year-old Willie Morris died after being shot once in the 5400 block of Gault Street. A 23-year-old woman was also shot once but transported to the hospital and rushed into surgery.

The Jackson Police Department has released a photo of the man who allegedly killed Morris. His was not revealed by Jackson Police.

This suspect is considered Armed and Dangerous.

If you have any information on where this individual is, contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

